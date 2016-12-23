*As far as racist comments about the Obamas go, Buffalo, NY businessman Carl Paladino may have just won 2016.

A self-proclaimed tea party leader and one of the New York State co-chairmen for President-Elect Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Paladino was asked by Buffalo alt-weekly Artvoice to provide his wish list for 2017. The publication asked the same of several local politicians.

Paladino saw it as an opportunity to projectile vomit a heavy load of hatred and racism regarding President Obama, his senior advisor Valerie Jarrett and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The first two questions about his 2017 wish list:

1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?

Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford [sic]. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret [sic], who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady [sic] cell mate mistook for for being a nice person and decapitated her.

2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?

Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

Paladino, who currently serves on the local school board, confirmed he wrote the wish list himself when asked by the Buffalo News, while at the same time slamming News editors for even asking the question.

“Of course I did,” he told the Buffalo News. “Tell them all to go f**k themselves.”

“Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him,” he continued, referencing one of Buffalo News’ black editors who is also a columnist.

When asked if these are his actual comments in @artvoice article, @CarlPaladino says, “Of course they are.” pic.twitter.com/smpMyLjgAC — 7 Eyewitness News (@WKBW) December 23, 2016

In a later email to reporters, Paladino claimed his comments had “nothing to do with race.” He released the following statement further defending his remarks at around 1 p.m. on Friday:

Needless to say, an effort has been launched in Buffalo to remove this man from the school board, which he’s served on since 2013.