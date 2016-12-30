*Carl Paladino, Donald Trump’s New York co-chairman, has been asked to resign after his racist comments about the Obamas. The businessman has 24 hours to resign from his seat on the Buffalo School Board. Otherwise the board will ask the New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to have him removed.

By a vote of 6-3, the Buffalo School Board on Thursday adopted a resolution which serves as an ultimatum to Paladino: Get out or be forced out, per longislandpress.com. The news site notes that the vote comes almost a week after he ignited a firestorm for his racially insensitive comments.

In a response to questions from the Buffalo alt-weekly Artvoice, Paladino shared his wishes for 2017: “Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.”

He also had this to say about First Lady Michelle Obama: “I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Board member Hope Jay, who introduced the resolution, called Paladino’s remarks about the Obamas “unambiguously racist, morally repugnant, flagrantly disrespectful, inflammatory and inexcusable.” She also said that they reflected poorly on “the Buffalo Board of Education, the City of Buffalo and its leadership and its citizens, the State of New York, and every decent human being in America and abroad who has been shocked and offended by his words.”

An unapologetic Paladino initially said his remarks were nothing more than humor, and later explained how he intended to share his racist wishes with his friends and not the newspaper.

Paladino has resisted calls to resign.