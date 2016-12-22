TV One Presents Line-Up of Holiday Movies

*TV One’s TV Winter Onederland continues over the Christmas weekend with encore presentations of its original holiday movies beginning Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. ET.

The line-up will include Merry Ex-Mas, which became the network’s #2 Original Movie in 2016 among African American W25-54 and ranked in the Top 5 among African American millennial A18-34. Overall, Merry Ex-mas was the #3 Original Movie in 2016 on TV One among P25-54 and W25-54.

Additionally, viewers can catch up on the best episodes of Unsung as TV One hosts “A Very Unsung Christmas” Marathon on Christmas, Friday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, beginning at 6 a.m. ET. An overview of TV One’s holiday offerings:

Holiday Movie Marathon

Airs: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m.: A Christmas Blessing

1 p.m.: Second Chance Christmas

3 p.m.: A Royal Family Holiday

5 p.m.: A Royal Family Christmas

7 p.m.: The Christmas Swap

9 p.m.: Merry Ex-Mas

11 p.m.: The Christmas Swap

1 a.m.: Merry Ex-Mas

3 a.m.: A Royal Family Christmas

“A Very Unsung Christmas” Marathon

Airs: Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s, Jan. 1, starting at 6 a.m. ET

(Movie Descriptions)

A Christmas Blessing

Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. ET

This moving family drama chronicles the parallel hardships of Pamela Cleveland (Lisa Arrindell Anderson, Madea’s Family Reunion), a mother of four whose husband, Charles (David Banner, The Butler), has been killed in action while serving in Afghanistan, and Earl James (Omari Hardwick, Power, Verses & Flow), a fresh divorcee.

While Pamela combats immeasurable grief and a flood of concerns as a new widow, Earl combats anxiety and struggles to maintain custody of and contact with his two sons. Pamela and Earl’s lives are forever transformed when their seemingly separate paths intersect and together, they learn the realities of dating and single-parenthood, the importance of family and the true meaning of Christmas.

Second Chance Christmas

Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

In the film Maisie (Robinne Lee, Being Mary Jane) and her 13-year-old son Lawrence (Michael Rainey, Jr., Power) form a small, yet tight-knit family unit. Lawrence knows his mother doesn’t have the easiest life as a single mother, but it makes him happy simply to know that she is there for him.

His prayers for his mother to find happiness are answered when Malcolm (McKinley Freeman, Hit The Floor) marries Maisie. Yet ironically, Lawrence is indifferent to Malcolm and is certainly not afraid to wear his feelings on his sleeve. However, when a tragic car accident takes Maisie’s life, Lawrence and Malcolm must learn to lean on one other and get by with an important piece of their lives missing. Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Durrell “Tank” Babbs(Born Again Virgin) also star.

A Royal Family Holiday

Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. ET

Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 3 a.m. ET

Royalty in name and mind only, the Royal family led by patriarch Leighton Royal (Richard Lawson) and matriarch Alfreda Royal (Debbi Morgan) fake their break-up in order to lure their overly-busy children home for Thanksgiving.

Surprises and challenges ensue, including drama with Alfreda’s envious sister Mona Levi (Vivica A. Fox); the revelation of a deep, dark family secret involving Alfreda’s former acquaintance Chivonne Price (Tichina Arnold); and dealings with Leighton’s super-loud, outspoken cousin Nelson Royal (Ricky Harris).

Unfortunately, Leighton and Alfreda both play their roles too well as old wounds are re-opened and their carefully planned reunion leads to chaos – and a potentially real break-up. Romeo Miller (Brotherly Love, Madea’s Witness Protection), Eric Myrick III (At Sunrise), Chelsea Tavares (Fright Night) and Tequilla Whitfield (Magic Mike XXL) also star as the Royal family children.

A Royal Family Christmas

Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. ET

In the sequel to A Royal Family Holiday, the children Phillip “Flip” Royal (Romeo Miller), a good-looking spiritual guru; Austin Royal (Eric Myrick III) a Washington, D.C. community activist running for Congress; Kelsey Royal (Chelsea Tavares) a fashion designer’s gopher; and Pamela Royal (Tequilla Whitfield) a hair and nail salon owner join forces to attempt to reunite their parents in time for Christmas.

They try every trick in the book – including “playing nice” and setting aside old sibling rivalries – only to learn their mom and dad are enjoying “the single life.” Their plan also goes awry as getting their parents back together ends up taking a back seat to their own personal and professional drama.

Vivica A. Fox (6 Ways to Die, Independence Day: Resurgence) Debbi Morgan (Power, All My Children), Richard Lawson (Real Husbands of Hollywood, All My Children) Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse, Everybody Hates Chris, Martin) and Ricky Harris (Bones, Everybody Hates Chris) also star in the film.

