*Consider it a Christmas catastrophe!

Due to a fatal explosion of a Florida nitrous oxide plant in August, there is a shortage of whipped cream cans used by brands like Reddi-wip.

Nitrous oxide is the force behind the power of those glorious cans that annual help top off my sweet potato pie. Also known as “laughing gas,” nitrous oxide also is used by hospitals and dentists. After the explosion, Airgas (the gas’ biggest supplier) had to shut down production “indefinitely.”

