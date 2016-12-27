*It would be a BIG ol’ ‘get’ as it’s known in entertainment business parlance. We’re talking singer/dancer Usher Raymond being signed by ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” to appear and compete on the show.

Yep, it would be a big one if it goes down and according to theJasmineBrand, that’s what going on. Sources tell the blog that Usher, 38, will be a member of the season 24 team of the hit dancing competition show.

The producers and network are keeping it top secret, but this is major! They wanted an A-lister and he’s one of the biggest names in the industry. Not to mention, Usher is an amazing dancer. We hear that Usher has already began shooting promo for the show. The network and producers are still working on finalizing other big names for the new season.

In other news regarding Usher, we recently reported that the Atlanta resident, along with Tyrese and rapper Young Jeezy, helped the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball raised more than $1.3 million for HBCU students, surpassing all other years since its founding in 1983. They, along with rapper Future, all pledged $25,000 each. You can get the full story here, at EURweb.

Here’s more about “DWTS” via Wikipedia:

Dancing with the Stars is an American dance competition television series that premiered on June 1, 2005, on ABC. The show is the American version of the British television series Strictly Come Dancing. The show is hosted by Tom Bergeron, alongside Erin Andrews, who became co-host in season 18. Lisa Canning was co-host in season 1, Samantha Harris co-hosted seasons 2 through 9[ and Brooke Burke-Charvet in seasons 10 through 17. The series has been renewed through seasons 23 and 24 as of March 3, 2016.

The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains.

