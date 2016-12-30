*I have never been prouder to be an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Starting next semester, students in Damon Sajnani’s class, “The Problem Of Whiteness,” will discuss the problems caused by white people. The course’s published description is a hoot.

“Have you ever wondered what it really means to be white?” the description reads. “If you’re like most people, the answer is probably ‘no.’ But here is your chance! Critical Whiteness Studies aims to understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy.”

The course explores how white people “consciously and unconsciously perpetuate institutional racism.”

Now hear me: the University of Wisconsin-Madison is a public university. Only 2% of their current student body identifies as African American and more than 75% are white. (That, sadly, hasn’t changed in the decades since I was there.) And they are hosting a class on the problems caused by white folks. I love it.

