*During a recent press junket at the Comic Con Experience 2016 in Brazil, actor Vin Diesel sat down with journalist Carol Moreira to promote his upcoming film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” However, a little over four minutes into their chat and he seemed to be more interested in gushing over her appearance.

Moreira uploaded the interview to YouTube, adding a short comment about how she “did not like” what took place, according to Gossip Cop. Moreira also explained that while she was excited to meet Diesel, she was upset that he kept interrupting her.

During the interview, the creep stopped the conversation on multiple occasions to comment on her appearance.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” he said (around the 4:49 mark in the video), before motioning to members of the crew off-camera. “My God, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!”

Moreira attempted to get the interview back on track, laughing off his remarks, but Diesel was totally oblivious to her discomfort: “Tell me your story! Let’s get outta here,” he said. “Let’s go, let’s go have lunch. My God, I love her. Look how beautiful she is. God, wow, man.”

“You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty?” Diesel asked the people off-camera again. “C’mon guys. She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer.”

According to a source who spoke to Gossip Cop, Diesel “tries to make everybody feel comfortable” in interviews, adding, “He doesn’t just sit there and give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers. He’s lively. He’s more animated. It’s just how he does junket interviews.”

You can watch the cringeworthy interview via the clip above.