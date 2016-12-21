*A group is accusing some Virginia Walmart stores of discrimination for placing security packaging on black hair products, while non-black hair products are shelved normally.

The Virginian-Pilot reports members of the Making Change at Walmart campaign held a news conference earlier this month, calling attention to the security boxes that were being placed around hair products for African-Americans at two Suffolk and Norfolk stores.

This week, the group launched a television ad, asking viewers to call Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson and “tell her to demand Walmart stop.”

Walmart spokesman Phillip Keene said in a statement that the allegations are false and offensive. Keene said some products are more frequently targeted by shoplifters, thus the company takes “normal” measures to protect the items against theft.

The national campaign of Making Change at Walmart is run by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.