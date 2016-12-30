*Video has surfaced showing the remarks of Buffalo, New York School Board president Barbara Seals Nevergold as she called for the resignation of board member Carl Paladino following his racist “wish list” for the Obamas.

“Words matter, Mr. Paladino,” she said during the meeting, which Paladino did not attend. “Our president, the Commander in Chief of this nation for the last eight years, Mrs. Obama, our First Lady, and Mrs. Valerie Jarrett, special presidential council [SIC] are all African-Americans. Among other things, they are accomplished, intelligent, beautiful people and that’s not just my opinion.”

But under the views Paladino expressed, Nevergold said that “they were reduced to depraved individuals, criminals, frauds or gorillas.”

In his “2017 wish list” to Buffalo alt-weekly Artvoice, Paladino said he hopes President Obama catches mad cow disease and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarrett, and said his wish for Michelle Obama was for her “to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

“The impact on children of color, especially African-American children is incalculable,” she continued. “How do we encourage them to use their God-given talents to soar, to reach for the stars, when a sitting board member responsible for their education demonstrates such contempt of their role models?”

She went on to say that Paladino’s contempt for the first family and their aides has fallen to a level of “unmitigated and hateful, racist and misogynist, rhetoric” that can’t be disassociated from the race and culture of the students in the district.

Nevergold said that she has heard from people all over the country who were shocked that Paladino would “demonstrate such a lack of responsible leadership.”

“They would like me to tell you, ‘You’re fired,’” Nevergold continued, as the audience applauded. She asked that he do the right thing and resign.

Watch the full video below:

As previously reported, Paladino has 24 hours to resign from his seat on the School Board. Otherwise the board will ask the New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to have him removed.

The board on Thursday voted 6-3 to adopt the resolution that serves as his ultimatum: Get out or be forced out.