*Idris Elba reprised his starring role in “Luther” for a parody video shown during the biennial charity event Sport Relief – which brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise money to help vulnerable people in both the UK and the world’s poorest countries.

For the 7½ min spoof, Elba reunited with co-star Ruth Wilson, who plays DCI John Luther’s nemesis Alice Morgan in the BBC One drama. They were joined by Lenny Henry, former England footballers Rio Ferdinand and Ian Wright, boxer David Haye, Olympians Usain Bolt, Denise Lewis, and Louis Smith, and actress Cecilia Noble.

The video, shown during BBC One’s annual spring showcase, shows things unraveling as John Luther brings a newly-purchased raw chicken to his family home for a holiday meal. The spoof has at last made its way to YouTube for all to see.

“This year, for Sport Relief, Luther will be appearing in a totally different light,” Elba said. “I am so proud to be lending my support to this cause again. I hope that you will enjoy the different side of Luther.”

Watch below: