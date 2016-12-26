As racists get bolder with their blatant racism they are suffering the consequences more and more and its being caught on camera!

*Since the days of Donald Trump running in the 2016 Republican primaries, the recent general election and his subsequent win to become president-elect, a growing number of melanin challenged (white) people have just become outright brazen with their racism.

We’ve shown you videos of multiple examples of them literally getting in the face of black folks while straight up saying anything and everything, including the N-word. In almost every case, something bad happened to them after doing so.

Well, we’ve got another situation. This time, it’s a black dude who’s a hotel worker. Unfortunately as of this report, we don’t know his name or where the incident took place. However, the man and other workers did their best to be civil with a white woman who literally got in one of the men’s face to spew her racism at him.

The brother took all he could from her for about 4 minutes and 24 seconds before slapping the crap outta her for spitting in his face.

Obviously no one should condone violence, but again, the man patiently did everything he could to avoid doing what he finally had to do to the crazy white woman, who appears to be intoxicated to some extent and had been accusing the Black male hotel workers of raping her daughter, calling them n-words, and taunting them, according to Jet.

As you’ll see, for the majority of the time, while enduring her hate speech, the men remained silent with their hands lowered and crossed.

And then…it happened.

We assume she’ll learn from her lesson to not do it again. Maybe. Maybe not. If she doesn’t, history will repeat itself.