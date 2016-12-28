*Young Thug is being sued by Hollywood Stars Limousines for refusing to pay his outstanding balance of $18,676, according to TMZ.

The limo company claims that they drove him and his entourage on 11 different occasions, and the rapper has yet to pay for any of the rides. The outlet also reports that Hollywood Stars Limousines gave Young Thug ample time to make good on the bill.

The lawsuit follows an embarrassing month for the rap star. Last week, he was paraded through Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall by police for missing a previous court date over a tinted window. At the time, Young Thug was given a slap on the wrist for having excessively tinted windows on his vehicle.

Prior to that, he shared a video (that has since been deleted) of him berating several airport employees. In the controversial video, he offered them money to quit their jobs right on the spot. Thug’s mama caught wind of the video and forced him to apologize to the employees afterwards.