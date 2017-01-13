*The National Park Service (NPS) today announced the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture as one of 24 new National Historic Landmarks.

According to the NPS release announcing the designations, the National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes the preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.

“The Schomburg Center’s being named a National Historic Landmark is a great honor that comes nearly 92 years to the day we opened as a collection to the public in 1925, and as we prepare to reopen our landmark building this spring,” said Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center. “We are delighted at this recognition of Arturo Schomburg’s vision to have the world of black culture, and black culture the world over, preserved and made accessible for study and thoughtful contemplation. This honor will ensure future generations’ awareness of and access to the Schomburg and its many treasures for centuries to come.”

“The Schomburg Center’s naming as a Historic Landmark underscores Arturo Schomburg’s commitment to preserving black history and advancing knowledge of black culture in America and worldwide,” said Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library. “It also reflects NYPL’s promise to provide free, public access to the stories and resources that capture the global perspective of our community, right here in New York City. This is a tremendous honor for NYPL and for our community. The Schomburg is a world-class institution, and is truly an example of what a 21st century research library can be.”

Properties designated as National Historic Landmarks are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and receive assistance and support for their preservation and programming efforts.

About the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a research unit of The New York Public Library, is generally recognized as one of the leading institutions of its kind in the world. For over 90 years the Center has collected, preserved, and provided access to materials documenting black life, and promoted the study and interpretation of the history and culture of peoples of African descent. Educational and Cultural Programs at the Schomburg Center complement its research services and interpret its collections. Seminars, forums, workshops, staged readings, film screenings, performing arts programs, and special events are presented year-round. More information about Schomburg’s collections and programs can be found at www.schomburgcenter.org.

About the New York Public Library

The New York Public Library is a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations—including research and branch libraries—throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library serves more than 18 million patrons who come through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at www.nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support.

