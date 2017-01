A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Your silence will not protect you. – Audre Lorde

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 2: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 49. Actor Taye Diggs is 46. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 36. Singer Bryson Tiller is 24.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 2, 1800: Antislavery petition from free Blacks of Philadelphia presented to Congress.