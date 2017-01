A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Never be afraid to sit awhile and think. – Lorraine Hansberry

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 4: Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 44. Actress Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 42.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 4, 1920: Andrew “Rube” Foster organizes the first black baseball

league, the Negro National League.