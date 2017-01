A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Never be afraid to sit awhile and think. – Lorraine Hansberry

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 5: Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 69. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 68. Actress Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 36.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 5, 1911: Fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi was founded at Indiana University.