A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment. – Oprah Winfrey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 6: Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 58. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 57. Director John Singleton is 49.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 6, 1820: The first organized emigration to Africa begins when 86 free African Americans leave New York Harbor aboard the Mayflower of Liberia. They are bound for the British colony of Sierra Leone.