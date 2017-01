A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Hate is too great a burden to bear. It injures the hater more than it injures the hated. – Coretta Scott King

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 10: Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 38.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 10, 1888: A.B. Blackburn patents rail signal.