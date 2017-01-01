A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated. – Maya Angelou

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 11: Actress Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 55. Singer Mary J. Blige is 46. Actress Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 11, 1865: Robert E. Lee, with his armies at low tide, recommended the employment of blacks in the Confederate forces because it was “not only expedient but necessary.”