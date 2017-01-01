A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

I really don’t think life is about the I-could-have-beens. Life is only about the I-tried-to-do. I don’t mind the failure but I can’t imagine that I’d forgive myself if I didn’t try. – Nikki Giovanni

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 13: Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 13, 1869: National convention of black leaders met in Washington, D.C. Fredrick Douglass was elected president.