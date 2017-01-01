A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Have a vision. Be demanding.” – Colin Powell, the first African American appointed as the U.S. Secretary of State

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 16: Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 67. Singer Sade is 58. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 58. Actor Richard T. Jones (“Judging Amy”) is 45.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 16, 1986: A bronze bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. is the first of any black American placed in the Capitol.