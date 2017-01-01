A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Have a vision. Be demanding.” – Colin Powell, the first African American appointed as the U.S. Secretary of State

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 86. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 72. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 64. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 60. Singer Shabba Ranks is 51. Singer Ray J is 36.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 17, 1978: NASA names Dr. Ronald McNair for a space mission.