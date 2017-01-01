A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” – President Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 18: Actor Jesse L. Martin is 48. Rapper DJ Quik is 47. Singer Samantha Mumba is 33.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 18, 1966: Robert C. Weaver was sworn in as secretary of housing and urban development and became the first black cabinet member.