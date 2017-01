A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The arc of the universe may bend toward justice, but it doesn’t bend on its own.” – President Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 20: Actress Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 50. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 46.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 20, 1773: Black Congressman George H. White, North Carolina, introduced a bill to make lynching of Americans a federal offense. The bill died in committee.