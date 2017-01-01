A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“When I dare to be powerful – to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” – Audre Lorde

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 24: Singer Aaron Neville is 76. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 47. Actress Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 38. Actor Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” black-ish”) is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 24, 1962: Jackie Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.