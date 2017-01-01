A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“When I dare to be powerful – to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” – Audre Lorde

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 23: Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 69. Singer Anita Baker is 59. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 46.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 23, 1891: Pioneer in surgery, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, founds Provident Hospital in Chicago, IL. At the same time, he founded Provident Hospital School of Nursing because Emma Reynolds, African America, had been denied admission to every school of nursing in Chicago.