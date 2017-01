A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Freedom is never given; it is won.” – A. Philip Randolph

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 26: Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 54. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 47.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 26, 1863: War Department authorized Massachusetts governor to recruit Black troops. The Fifty-fourths Massachusetts Volunteers was first Black regiment recruited in North.