EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.” – W.E.B. DuBois

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 27: Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 71. Rapper Tricky is 49.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 27, 1952: Ralph Ellison’s powerful novel, Invisible Man, wins the National Book Award.