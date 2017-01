A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” -Maya Angelou (The Heart of a Woman)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 31: Actress Kerry Washington is 40. Singer Justin Timberlake is 36.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 31, 1865: Congress passed the Thirteenth Amendment which, on ratification, abolished slavery in America. The vote in the House was 121 to 24.