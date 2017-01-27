*They say life imitates art. Sometimes, it’s the other way around.

A western drama TV series called “Trackdown,” ran from 1957 to 1959. One of the series’ episodes, entitled “End of the World,” featured a con man named Walter Trump who told everyone that he could prevent the world from ending by…

wait for it…

building a wall.

For real.

While OUR Trump wants to keep all of the raping, murdering Mexicans out of the country, the fictional Walter Trump’s wall was envisioned as the ultimate protector from a “cosmic explosion.”

Hilariously, the similarities don’t end there. OUR Trump and THAT Trump had similar speaking patterns. Check out this snippet of dialogue from the 1958 episode, and see if you agree.

