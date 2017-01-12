*iHeartMedia and Turner announced today the nominees for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5, at the historic Forum in Los Angeles.

The event will be televised live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music and live streaming radio service.

For the fourth straight year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the amazing music that was heard throughout the year across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio.

The 2017 telecast will feature today’s biggest artists and songs with live performances including first released performer Bruno Mars, first-time duets and collaborations, celebrity guest appearances and live award presentations. This is the second year for the Turner networks to simulcast the event.

“The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control,” said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises. “With iHeartRadio now reaching such a diverse audience, this year we have expanded to giving awards in more than 30 categories.”

This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature new awards for Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Best Music Video, as well as individual awards in music’s biggest genres for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®.

Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category.

Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia. All nominations are listed below and for a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

“When we created this awards show four years ago, we set out to celebrate the music that we play on iHeartRadio every day,” said Tom Poleman, President of National Programming Groups for iHeartMedia. “The core of iHeartRadio is these artists, their songs and our listeners. This night recognizes all three.”

In addition to being a compelling celebration of music and artists, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving them once-in-a-lifetime access to their favorite artists and an up-close-and-personal view of the event like never before.

Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, Best Cover Song, Best Song from a Movie and the first-ever Best Music Video, Social Star Award and Best Underground Alternative Band awards.

Social voting for the Social Star Award and Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award began through iHeartRadio’s social sites and in the iHeartRadio App on January 3 and social voting for all other categories begin today, January 4.

Voting will close on February 24 with voting for the Social Star Award and the Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award continuing through the evening of the awards on March 5. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

As a signature sponsor of the awards show, Chase debit and credit cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets first. The exclusive Chase Cardholder Pre-sale starts January 4 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and runs through January 6 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, or until tickets sell out.

Chase cardholders can visit iHeartRadio.com/Chase for the opportunity to purchase tickets using their Chase debit or credit card. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting January 7 at 10 a.m. PT, and will be available on Ticketmaster here .

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards was the No. 1 trending show during the week it aired, surpassing the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Idol, Empire, The Walking Dead finale and others.

The event generated more than 115 billion social media impressions throughout the promotional period of the show, and among last year’s winners were Fetty Wap for Best New Artist, Chris Janson’s “Buy Me A Boat” for Country Song of the Year and Taylor Swift with awards for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Tour.

This year’s awards will feature a broad array of categories, including several exciting new ones. In addition, this year’s Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza® awards are grouped by music format, with the winners of each genre announced in February.

Those winners will then become finalists for the top title of Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®, which will be revealed during the March 5 telecast. Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

– “Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

– “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

– “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

– “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

– Adele

– Ariana Grande

– Rihanna

– Selena Gomez

– Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

– Drake

– Justin Bieber

– Luke Bryan

– Shawn Mendes

– The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

– Coldplay

– DNCE

– Florida Georgia Line

– The Chainsmokers

– twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

– “Bored to Death” – blink-182

– “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

– “Heathens” – twenty one pilots

– “Ride” – twenty one pilots

– “Trouble” – Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

– blink-182

– Cage The Elephant

– Coldplay

– The Strumbellas

– twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

– “Bang Bang” – Green Day

– “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

– “Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless

– “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat

– “The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

– Disturbed

– Five Finger Death Punch

– Red Hot Chili Peppers

– Shinedown

– Volbeat

Country Song of the Year:

– “Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood

– “Snapback” – Old Dominion

– “Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley

– “T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

– “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

– Carrie Underwood

– Jason Aldean

– Keith Urban

– Luke Bryan

– Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

– “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– “Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

– “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

– “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

– “Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year:

– Calvin Harris

– DJ Snake

– Flume

– Major Lazer

– The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

– “All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana

– “Controlla” – Drake

– “For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake

– “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

– “Panda” – Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

– Desiigner

– DJ Khaled

– Drake

– Future

– J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year:

– “Exchange” – Bryson Tiller

– “Needed Me” – Rihanna

– “No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug

– “Sorry” – Beyoncé

– “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

– Beyoncé

– Bryson Tiller

– Rihanna

– The Weeknd

– Usher

Latin Song of the Year:

– “Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

– “De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam

– “Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

– “La Carretera” – Prince Royce

– “Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year:

– Enrique Iglesias

– J Balvin

– Nicky Jam

– Prince Royce

– Yandel

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

– “Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50

– “Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro

– “Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos

– “¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz

– “Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

– Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

– Banda Los Recoditos

– Calibre 50

– Gerardo Ortiz

– Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: (New Category)

– Foals

– Kaleo

– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

– Red Sun Rising

– The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist: (New Category)

– Chris Lane

– Chris Stapleton

– Granger Smith

– Kelsea Ballerini

– Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: (New Category)

– Chance The Rapper

– Desiigner

– D.R.A.M.

– Kent Jones

– Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist: (New Category)

– Carlos Rivera

– Christian Daniel

– CNCO

– IAmChino

– Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist: (New Category)

– Belly

– Bryson Tiller

– Dreezy

– Kayla Brianna

– Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: (New Category)

– Adriel Favela

– Banda Los Sebastianes

– Cheyo Carrillo

– Joss Favela

– La Séptima Banda

Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)

– Alessia Cara

– Daya

– Lukas Graham

– The Chainsmokers

– ZAYN

Producer of the Year: (New Category)

– Benny Blanco

– Greg Kurstin

– Max Martin

– Mike Elizondo

– The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

– “7 Years” – Lukas Graham

– “Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton

– “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

– “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– “Heathens” – twenty one pilots

– “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

– “Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara

– “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

– “Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna

– “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category

– “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

– “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

– “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

– “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

– “All I Ask” – Bruno Mars

– “Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony

– “Fast Car” – Justin Bieber

– “Hands to Myself” – DNCE

– “Here” – Shawn Mendes

– “How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande

– “Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson

– “Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

– “Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

– “Too Good” – Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category

– “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

– “Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)

– “Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

– “Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

– “Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

– “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

– “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

– “Formation” – Beyoncé

– “Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam

– “Heathens” – twenty one pilots

– “Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay

– “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

– “Pillowtalk” – ZAYN

– “Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

– “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

– “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

– “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

– Hey Violet

– Pierce the Veil

– PVRIS

– Sleeping With Sirens

– Tonight Alive

Social Star Award: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

– Alex Aiono from YouTube

– Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

– Emma McGann from YouNow

– Hailey Knox from YouNow

– Jack and Jack from Snapchat

– Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly

– Marcus Perez from Facebook

– Steph Clavin from Instagram

– Todrick Hall from YouTube

– xYego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

– 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam

– Ariana Grande – Arianators

– Beyoncé – Beyhive

– Britney Spears – Britney Army

– Demi Lovato – Lovatics

– Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

– Justin Bieber – Beliebers

– Katy Perry – KatyCats

– Lady Gaga – Little Monsters

– Rihanna – Rihanna Navy

– Selena Gomez – Selenators

– Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army

– twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots

Additional categories include Best Tour, Most Thumbed Up Artist and Most Thumbed Up Song. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Proud partners of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Bioré® Skincare, Chase, Taco Bell® and The All-New 2017 Subaru Impreza®.

The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves. Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.

For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.

