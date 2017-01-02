*Cops have arrested a second man in connection with the fatal May 25 shooting at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza that took place just before T.I. was to perform.

Authorities say 31-year-old Daryl Campbell, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday (Jan. 16) on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon, reports Billboard.

Ronald McPhatter, a bodyguard of rapper Troy Ave, was killed in the exchange of gunfire. Three other people, including Troy Ave (real name Roland Collins), were wounded.

Collins was also charged in the case, and was freed on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Then, while sitting in his car Dec. 25 at a Brooklyn intersection, Collins was shot in the arm and a bullet grazed his head.