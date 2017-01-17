32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominees Announced

Stellar Gospel Music Awards

The telecast will premiere on TV One Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET with encores at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. In addition, the Stellar Awards will air in national broadcast syndication on 170 stations in over 150 markets around the country from April 14 – May 7, 2017.

Praise and worship breakthrough artist Travis Greene, and chart-topping soloist, Tamela Mann lead the nominations with nine each. Greene is having an amazing year, in the running for both Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, for his work on The Hill (RCA Inspiration).

This inspirational psalmist is also nominated for CD of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, and Praise and Worship CD of the Year.

Gospel superstar Tamela Mann joins Greene on the Stellar Awards nominee leader board, nominated this year for Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year, and she is also competing for CD of the Year, Producer of the Year, Song of the Year, and Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year.

With seven and six nominations respectively, veterans Hezekiah Walker and Kirk Franklin demonstrate their staying power in gospel music, recognized for Male Vocalist of the Year, Choir of the Year, Contemporary Choir of the Year and Contemporary Male of the Year for their projects Azusa The Next Generation 2: Better (Walker/EOne Music) and Losing My Religion (Franklin/RCA Records). Franklin also receives a nod for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, CD of the Year, Producer of the Year and Contemporary CD of the Year.

Jekalyn Carr, nominated for Artist of the Year, and Todd Dulaney are in contention for Male Vocalist of the Year, CD of the Year and Contemporary CD of the Year. Other artists earning multiple nominations include newcomers, Bri (Brianna Babineaux), Livre’, Enon Tabernacle and living legend Shirley Caesar. For more information visit www.thestellarawards.com and to view the complete list of nominees click here.

Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy Award-winning solo artist, nationally-syndicated radio host and television personality Erica Campbell joins multiple Stellar Award winner, songwriter and arranger Anthony Brown to co-host the 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. commented, “Our 2017 nominees represent the strongest group of Gospel artists and songs in our 32-year history of the Stellar Awards. This year’s large number of artists who are first-time nominees is a positive testament to the new and upcoming artists in Gospel Music, as well as, a reflection of the tremendous growth of the Gospel Music Genre.”

Mr. Jackson further stated, “The announcement of the 2017 nominees corresponds with the launch of www.stellartv.com, the first phase of the Stellar TV Cable Television Network, which will be officially introduced during the taping at the 32nd Annual Stellar Awards on March 25, 2017.”

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Show is scheduled for Friday, March 24 to showcase non-televised award winners. Also, the Stellar Gospel Radio Awards & Showcase will be held on Saturday, March 25, honoring top radio stations and announcers serving urban gospel music audiences. The Stellar Awards show taping is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 – $200 and tickets for each event can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

About Central City Productions (CCP)

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production. Michael Johnson will direct this year’s award show.

Erma Gray Davis is the President and Chief Operations Officer of Central City Productions. Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a distributor of original targeted programming to television and cable networks.

CCP’s award- winning television programs include the Black Music Honors, Stellar Tribute to the Holidays and Tribute to Mother’s Day, The Black College Quiz Show Series, Hispanic College Quiz, among many others. For more information, please visit www.ccptv.com.

