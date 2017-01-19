*The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), presented by UGG®, announced the highly–anticipated lineup for the 32nd edition, which will run February 1st to February 11th, 2017. The festival will offer a vast array of films representing 50+ countries, 51 world premieres and 64 US premieres, along with tributes with the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival — Opening Night

SBIFF 2017 will kick off the festival on Wednesday, February 1st, at the historic Arlington Theatre with the World Premiere of “Charged”. The Opening Night Film is sponsored by UGG®.

Directed by Phillip Baribeau, “Charged” chronicles the journey of chef and outdoorsman, Eduardo Garcia and his recovery after being electrocuted by 2400 volts of electricity miles from help in the Montana backcountry. Garcia had his hand amputated, lost ribs, muscle mass and nearly his life, but more important than what he lost is what he found. “Charged” tells Eduardo’s remarkable journey from getting up off the forest floor to becoming the man he is today.

The documentary is produced by Dennis Aig and Phillip Baribeau along with executive producers Teri Weinberg, Scott Ballew, Doug Ellin, Peter Hochfelder, Constance Schwartz–Morini and Michael Strahan.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival — International Gala

For the International Gala, the festival will feature the US Premiere of “Heal the Living” (Réparer les vivants) a French–Belgian drama directed by Katell Quillévéré and written by Quillévéré and Gilles Taurand. “Heal the Living”stars Tahar Rahim (A Prophet, The Past, Grand Central, The Informant), Emmanuelle Seigner (Venus in Fur, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) and Anne Dorval (Mommy, Heartbeats). Three seemingly unrelated stories are masterfully woven together in this family medical drama. A French teenager takes a road trip to the sea with friends to go surfing; a woman learns her heart is failing; and the staff at a regional hospital struggles through another day of saving lives. Cohen Media Group plans for a Spring 2017 release.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival — Closing Night

The Festival will close with the Lone Scherfig’s period comedy–drama THEIR FINEST at the Arlington Theatre on Saturday, February 11 in advance of the film’s March 24 stateside release. The Closing Night Film is sponsored by Winchester Mystery House.

The year is 1940, Britain. With the nation devastated by the war, the British ministry turns to propaganda films to boost morale at home. Realizing their films could use “a woman’s touch,” the ministry hires Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) as a scriptwriter in charge of writing the female dialogue.

Although her artist husband looks down on her job, Catrin’s natural flair quickly gets her noticed by charming lead scriptwriter Buckley (Sam Claflin). Catrin and Buckley set out to make an epic feature film based on the Battle of Dunkirk starring pretentious fading movie star Ambrose Hilliard (Bill Nighy). As bombs are dropping all around them, Catrin, Buckley and their colorful cast and crew work furiously to make a film that will warm the hearts of the nation.

The film is produced by Stephen Woolley, Amanda Posey, Finola Dwyer and Elizabeth Karlsen. Christine Langan, Ed Wethered, Robert Norris, Ivan Dunleavy, Peter Watson, Zygi Kamasa and Thorsten Schumacher serve as executive producers. The film is produced by Number 9 Films and Wildgaze Films.

The Tributes

SBIFF has become an important showcase for Academy–Award® frontrunners, many of whom have arrived as nominees and gone on to win the Oscar. The 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival proudly celebrates some of the year’s finest work in film. The complete list of 2017 Honorees (in date order) is as follows:

Viola Davis will present Denzel Washington with the esteemed Maltin Modern Master Award, moderated by longtime friend and film historian Leonard Maltin on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, moderated by Roger Durling, on Friday, February 3rd .

and will receive the moderated by Roger Durling, on . The Virtuosos Award presented by UGG ® will be awarded to Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Dev Patel (Lion), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Ruth Negga (Loving), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences) in recognition of the year’s emerging film artists. The evening will be moderated by Dave Karger on Saturday, February 4th .

will be awarded to (Nocturnal Animals), (Lion), (Hidden Figures, Moonlight), (Moonlight), (Moonlight), (Loving), (Florence Foster Jenkins), and (Fences) in recognition of the year’s emerging film artists. The evening will be moderated by Dave Karger on . Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award, moderated by Scott Feinberg , on Sunday, February 5th .

and will receive the moderated by Scott Feinberg on . The Variety Artisans Awards will take place on Monday, February 6th and will be moderated by Variety’s Sr. VP Awards Editor, Tim Gray. Honorees to be announced.

will take place on and will be moderated by Variety’s Sr. VP Awards Editor, Tim Gray. Honorees to be announced. The Outstanding Director of the Year Award sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter will be Tuesday, February 7th and will be moderated by Pete Hammond. Honorees to be announced.

will be and will be moderated by Pete Hammond. Honorees to be announced. Isabelle Huppert will be presented with the Montecito Award on Wednesday, February 8th , moderated by Anne Thompson.

will be presented with the on , moderated by Anne Thompson. Jeff Bridges will receive the American Riviera Award sponsored by Bella Vista Designs on Thursday, February 9th , moderated by Scott Feinberg.

All tributes take place at the historic Arlington Theatre except the Variety Artisans Award, which will be at the Lobero Theatre.

The Panels

SBIFF has become renowned for creating smart, insightful panels that feature a who’s who in the world of filmmaking, including many Oscar® contenders.

The panel series begins on Saturday, February 4th with the “Movers and Shakers,” (Producers Panel), bringing together the industry’s most prolific producers to talk about current projects, hopes for the future of filmmaking, and insight into the creative process. Moderated by Glenn Whipp.

That same day proceeds with “It Starts With the Script” (Screenwriters Panel), bringing together top writers to discuss their craft. The panel will be moderated by Anne Thompson.

On Saturday, February 11th, Creative Forces: Women in the Business (Women’s Panel), will be moderated by Madelyn Hammond.

All panels take place at the Lobero Theatre.

Program Highlights

The 2017 Film Program addresses timely themes including a focus on environmental activism, feminism in the Middle East, efforts to thwart ISIS around the world including, Mali and Kurdistan, the fight for democracy in Ukraine and the global refugee crisis. In addition, some of the new highlights in the program include the following sections:

Nordic Cinema Competition: A diverse showcase of contemporary cinema From Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Crime Scenes: An international selection of crime thrillers and neo-noirs filled with gritty underworlds and moral nihilists.

An international selection of crime thrillers and neo-noirs filled with gritty underworlds and moral nihilists. Documentary Shorts: Refugees: A program of short documentaries featuring compelling stories from refugees living in Malawi, Syria, West Africa, Greece, Sweden and the United States.

The Jury – Films in several of the Festival’s film categories are in competition. These categories are viewed by a hand selected group of industry professionals including: Richard Raymond, Joanna Kerns, Jesus Lloveras, Tamara Asseyev, Martin Gooch, Anthony & Arnette Zerbe, Alan Marshall, Artie Schmidt, Janet Walker, Phyllis de Picciotto, Perry Lang and Mimi deGruy. On the last day of the Festival, the award winning films will be announced at the annual SBIFF awards.

