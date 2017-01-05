*Some serious marijuana activists are going all out to ensure the place of marijuana in Donald Trump’s administration.

They will be handing out 4,200 joints to the people — for free — to be smoked at exactly 4-minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech.

Hot dang! Even the non-smokers will leave with a contact high!

Let’s hope Trump himself takes a toke of something before he delves into his “Inauguration Speech.” From what he’s shown us of his public speaking prowess, would that really be so bad?

Let’s face it: A Barack Obama he is NOT.

You might be wondering “what’s the message here?” Especially since the generous givers are not calling this an anti-Trump stance; but a “protest.”

