*On Tuesday, January 10, “The Real“ continues the week with guest co-host Mel B, the “America’s Got Talent” judge and former Spice Girl. She chats about the 20th anniversary of the hit song “Wannabe.”

Plus, the ladies weigh in on Mariah Carey’s headline making New Year’s Eve performance and co-host Adrienne Houghton’s must-see suggestion on how she would have saved the show.

Plus, from the 4-time Emmy® winning drama series, The Bay, Kristos Andrews, Erik Fellows and Derrell Whitt stop by.

Mel B Weighs In On Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Mel B Weighs In On Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Mel B: So she was like right there and I was watching, going, “What is going on over there?” ‘Cause I was kind of trying to lip-sync along to her song pretending I was Mariah and then it all stopped. And I looked over and I couldn’t believe what I was actually seeing because you know, as a performer, as somebody on TV, if something happens you just keep going. Your first reaction is to not let silence go to long. So I was in complete shock. I was like, “Why did you let that happen?” And this is Mariah who’s an amazing singer and an amazing performer.

Adrienne Houghton: Seasoned. She’s a veteran.

Mel B: Yeah, but maybe she doesn’t have that voice anymore. And I hate to say it, but maybe that was part of the thing. But I think you know, I think she was probably having a rough day vocally and didn’t even want to attempt that when it actually came to singing live because some of the track was pre-recorded, all the high notes and some of it was just blank for her to sing live.

Watch this episode — January 10th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.