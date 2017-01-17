

*Los Angeles – OneUnited Bank, the largest Black owned bank in America, has partnered with theAfrican American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and BMe Community (BMe) to bring a powerful series of financial literacy videos to Black America that will underscore the importance of financial literacy, buying Black, banking Black and the genius of collective economics.

Topics will include the importance of saving for the future, how to power up your credit score, millennials and money, banking based on your valued and how the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack movement can create jobs and support community development.

The series launched on Facebook, YouTube and OneUnited Bank’s website on January 13, 2017.

OneUnited Bank’s commitment to the #BankBlack Movement is demonstrated in its partnership with AAFCA, an annual premium awards show produced by the leading Black film critics in the world. Considered “The Black Oscars,” this uber elite event is attended by top ranked studio executives, producers, directors and boasts plenty of star power with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Alfre Woodard, Viola Davis, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx and other luminaries. AAFCA and its newly formed sister company AAFCA Productions are widely respected for the style and integrity they bring to its projects, and will be responsible for content and production of the #BankBlack video series.

“We are thrilled to launch AAFCA Production Services with a strong partner with similar values,” says AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. “Our work with OneUnited Bank will provide a great example of the multi-tiered services we provide for companies looking to craft messages that merge celebrity with subjects and themes that impact the community.”

In August 2016, OneUnited Bank began its partnership with BMeCommunity, the national, award-winning social network of inspired Black men working to build community health and wealth in cities across America. Both organizations place strong emphasis on the importance of empowering the Black community through initiatives that focus on economics, community development, entrepreneurship and technology. BMe is led by Trabian Shorters, CEO and backed by private donations and leading philanthropies including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Campaign for Black Male Achievement, The Heinz Endowments, and The William R. Keenan Jr. Charitable Trust. BMe Community and OneUnited Bank serve as consultants to AAFCA on the content of the video series.

“At OneUnited Bank, we began with the understanding that traditional ways of teaching financial literacy to under-served communities are not effective and we needed to do something more creative,” saysTeri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank. “Our partnership with AAFCA and BMe Community allows us to think outside of the traditional banking box to educate consumers, especially Black millennials, on the importance of being financially literate and using their collective spending power purposefully.”

ONEUNITED BANK:

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is a group of Black professional film critics that give various awards for excellence in film at the end of each year. Founded in 2003 the organization actively reviews cinema overall, but highlights films about the African-American experience. AAFCA produces awareness for films with widespread appeal to the Black community while stressing the importance of films produced, written, directed and starring people of African descent. Members also involve themselves in advocacy work for students interested in film journalism and critics.

BMe Community

BMe Community is a movement inspired by Black men to build a more caring and prosperous America together. BMe boldly cures hopelessness, openly defies helplessness, and creatively builds powerful networks of brothers and sisters of all races and genders. Since 2013 BMe’s 40,000 members have helped themselves and over 2-million others to improve their health, wealth, hope and communities. To join the network, log on to www.bmecommunity.org

