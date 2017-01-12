*iTunes has finally become a proper option for Aaliyah fans.

After years of waiting, the late singer’s biggest hits have been gathered under the title “Ultimate Aaliyah” and are available for purchase on iTunes and for streaming on Apple Music.

The 25-track posthumous collection suddenly popped up on iTunes Wednesday night (Jan. 11), featuring such hits as “One in a Million,” “Try Again,” “Are You That Somebody” and “Rock the Boat.”

Previously, the only music available from the singer who tragically died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22 was her 1994 debut, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” leaving such important works as her “One in a Million” and “Aaliyah” albums and “Are You That Somebody?” single missing from iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other online services.

Complex magazine reported on the unseen forces and legal red tape behind Aaliyah’s absence from online retailers.

Below is the track listing for Ultimate Aaliyah:

1) “One in a Million”

2) “If Your Girl Only Knew”

3) “Hot Like Fire”

4) “The One I Gave My Heart To”

5) “Got to Give it Up”

6) “4 Page Letter”

7) “We Need a Resolution” (feat. Timbaland)

8) “Rock the Boat”

9) “More Than a Woman”

10) “I Care 4 U”

11) “Try Again” (feat. Timbaland)

12) “Back & Forth”

13) “Are You That Somebody?”

14) “Don’t Know What to Tell Ya”

15) “Miss You”

16) “At Your Best”

17) “Are You Feelin’ Me?”

18) “Messed Up”

19) “Come Back in One Piece” (feat. DMX)

20) “I Don’t Wanna”

21) “Man Undercover” (feat. Timbaland)

22) “John Blaze” (feat. Missy Elliott)

23) “I Am Music” (feat. Timbaland and Static of Playa)

24) “More Than a Woman” (Bump N Flex Club Mix)

25) “Hold On” (feat. Timbaland & Wyclef Jean)