*ABC on Tuesday handed out a pilot order to an untitled legal drama from Shondaland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penned by “Scandal” writer-producer Paul William Davies and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the project is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court.”

The drama centers onnew lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution — as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

The project is one of multiple sales from Shondaland to ABC this development season. It also marks the second drama pilot order of the season for ABC, which previously picked up a Reba McEntire soap from “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry.

Shondaland, based at ABC Studios, continues to be a major supplier for the network, adding to its No. 1 drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Catch” and the yet-to-be-scheduled “Still Star-Crossed,” with may hit the schedule under a new title.