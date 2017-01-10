*Gladiators will have to wait a little while longer for the return of “ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced “TGIT” lineup.

The Disney-owned network announced Monday that it has pushed back the returns of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” as well as the season premiere of “Scandal,” from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26.

In their place, ABC News will broadcast a pre-inauguration “20/20” special, “America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” That will air from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on Jan. 19, with repeats of “Grey’s” and “Scandal” at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

The timing of the delay comes as “Scandal” begins its sixth season with the results of the show’s central presidential election. The storyline features a female presidential candidate — the former first lady — running against a Latino Democratic candidate.

ABC stresses that the move was made in order to accommodate the ABC News special and to ensure that TGIT returned with three original episodes — and has nothing to do with the content of the episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scandal’s return comes after the Kerry Washington political soap was bumped from its traditional fall debut to accommodate her second pregnancy.