*If anyone ever wondered what the face of hate looks like, Markeith Loyd might give you a clue.

Enraged by the way he is being portrayed after allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, her unborn child, and now, the female officer who approached him in a Walmart parking lot nearly a month later, he took aim at the bond judge. His mouth being the weapon.

Let’s catch you up, shall we?

On December 13, 2016, Loyd was heard arguing with 24-year-old Sade Dixon outside of her parents home in the 6000 block Long Peak Drive near Clarcona Ocoee and Pine Hills Road in Orange County, Florida. Witnesses rushed outside to see Loyd running towards his car, firing a gun towards the house.

