*Naomie Harris was among British showbiz notables to be recognized in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honors list, which celebrates those who have made a significant contribution to British society, business or culture.

Harris, a Golden Globe nominee for her latest film “Moonlight” and whose credits include Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond movies “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” receives the rank of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.

Harris has been in the Oscar conversation this season for her role as a drug-addicted and abusive single mother in “Moonlight.” The character has already earned her a Bifa Variety award, Critics’ Choice best acting ensemble award, and a Golden Globes nomination.

Describing the part as one of her most rewarding thus far, she recently highlighted how she was pleased to be part of a predominantly black cast, helping to address the lack of diversity in cinema.

Born in the UK to a Jamaican mother and a Trinidadian father, the 40-year-old has previously spoken out on equality in the industry, including the Oscars So White protest earlier this year.

She told the Press Association: “Moonlight demonstrates that you can make a movie about communities that are ignored and that there is, in fact, an audience for them.

“I think it’s wonderful that the industry is now catering for a much wider section of society and it’s really important that people see themselves reflected on screen, rather than ignored or excluded from society.”