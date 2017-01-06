*Today (01-06-17) on “The Real,” co-host Adrienne Houghton shares the history behind today’s “Three Kings Day” or “El Día De Los Reyes” and her family’s celebratory traditions growing up.

Plus, while the ladies discuss leaving their mark with doodling, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley reveals how she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, left their mark on the set of Sister, Sister!

Adrienne Houghton Celebrates “Three Kings Day”

The Mowry Sisters Had a Secret Gum Wall!

The Mowry Sisters Had a Secret Gum Wall!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: My sister and I had a gum wall on the back of our set of Sister, Sister.

Loni Love: Uh huh.

Tamera: Because we started when we were really young.

Jeannie Mai: Yes.

Tamera: And we always had gum in our mouth. And they would always say “take it out.” So Tia and I wanted to do something fun. So we made a big heart [indicating a heart shape with her fingers] and we stuck all of our gum. But, towards the end of the show, we went back and we saw that they got rid of it. And they were like “guys, for sanitary reasons – that’s disgusting.”

Loni: Yeah.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Tamera: But, when you’re young….it lasted for six years.

Watch this epidode — January 6th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.