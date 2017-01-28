

Los Angeles – When you think of the roller coaster ride of love, it comes with a myriad of feelings and emotions that we express in different ways.

“Love By The 10th Date,” a fresh and sexy new film written and directed by veteran music and filmmaker, Nzinga Stewart, explores love, lust, abstinence and even the not-so-popular option, “open relationships.”

The film airs tonight, Saturday, January 28 at 8pm on Lifetime. “Love By The 10th Date” follows the all-star cast consisting of Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland, Keri Hilson and Kellee Stewart, along their very interesting journey to finding love while surely tugging on the familiarity strings of the audience.

Based on a magazine article written by her boss, Gabrielle Fateful, a hopeless romantic played by Hollywood superstar Meagan Good, challenges herself to find a man that would go on ten dates with her in hopes that he would consider them in a serious relationship after that coveted ten.

Earlier this week, the cast and executives behind “Love By The 10th Date” came together for a special screening at the London West Hotel. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Black Shakespeare and Brandon T. Jackson were the men from the film that came to discuss love and what it brought to their characters. Each one offers a refreshing and youthful sex appeal to the movie that matches the beauty and talent of the women.

Following the movie’s screening, TV personality and host Shaun Robinson moderated an informative Q&A session with the talented castmates and producers whom she had already become quite familiar with. Shaun was present during the making of the film and had many in depths conversations with the entire cast that was also filmed and will be showing immediately after the airing of the film tonight.

