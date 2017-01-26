*On CBS’ “The Talk,” actress Alfre Woodard opened up about hosting her eighth annual pre-Oscars “Sistahs Soiree” celebrating African American and Latina women who have been nominated in the Oscars acting categories.
Woodard shares her inspiration behind the event:
“I wanted to gather all the women of color, different colors…who have ever been nominated in the acting category and those that I say in a perfect world ‘should have been’ [like C.C.H. Pounder and S. Epatha Merkerson]…if there’s a 100 roles that are being cast that season, I will give Cate [Blanchett] and Helen [Mirren] the Queen of England, but we should have been in contention for the other 98. All of these women have a track record, they’ve done box office, all that.”
Official CBS Web site: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTalkCBS
Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/TheTalkCBS or @TheTalkCBS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetalkcbs/ or @thetalkcbs
CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/CBSTweet or @CBSTweet
THE TALK is the daily destination to hear fresh perspectives, insightful conversations, and dig deeper into the biggest headlines and topics that impact viewers at home. This season, there’s even more to TALK about, and you never know what the show’s hosts – Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, and Sheryl Underwood – will be saying. THE TALK airs at 2pm ET / 1pm PT.