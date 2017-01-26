*On CBS’ “The Talk,” actress Alfre Woodard opened up about hosting her eighth annual pre-Oscars “Sistahs Soiree” celebrating African American and Latina women who have been nominated in the Oscars acting categories.

Woodard shares her inspiration behind the event:

“I wanted to gather all the women of color, different colors…who have ever been nominated in the acting category and those that I say in a perfect world ‘should have been’ [like C.C.H. Pounder and S. Epatha Merkerson]…if there’s a 100 roles that are being cast that season, I will give Cate [Blanchett] and Helen [Mirren] the Queen of England, but we should have been in contention for the other 98. All of these women have a track record, they’ve done box office, all that.”

Official CBS Web site: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTalkCBS

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/TheTalkCBS or @TheTalkCBS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetalkcbs/ or @thetalkcbs

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/CBSTweet or @CBSTweet