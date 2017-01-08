*Amber Rose and her “Dancing With the Stars” pro beau Val Chmerkovskiy are starting to flaunt each other on social media, and it’s pissing off a bunch of miserable folks who are quick to let the couple know just how they feel.

The pair started dating last year, and over the holiday, Rose shared a few snapshots of their romance on Instagram.

“My love,” Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife captioned the photo, closing it with a heart emoji.

On Wednesday, during an episode of Amber’s podcast, “Loveline,” she revealed to co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue that the relationship with Val has been “amazing. It’s so good.”

“It’s been four months now and it’s awesome,” the mother of one said. “I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.” She added, “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

As for initially keeping the relationship away from social media, Rose explained, “I didn’t want to put it out there [early on] because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It’s so exciting though.”

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter on Wednesday to hit back at trolls who criticized his relationship with Rose after the couple posted pictures of themselves packing on the PDA.

Chmerkovskiy sounded off in a series of since-deleted tweets, saying that it was “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic].”

The lovebirds met when Rose was a contestant on the most recent season of DWTS, and was paired with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim.