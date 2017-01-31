*The beautiful and “unclockable” Amiyah Scott, gave EURweb life during FOX’s 2017 Winter Television Critics Association meetings. She was absolutely stunning!

If you don’t know who I’m talking about, where have you been?

Amiyah, also known on social media as @KingAmiyahScott is one of the breaking new stars of Lee Daniels “STAR” on Fox every Wednesday evening. She plays Queen Latifah’s son turned daughter. This role hits so close to home because her character, Cotton, is very much like Amiyah, soft and tough.

During my interview with Ms. Scott, we discussed hot topics like Kim Burrell baby, and Amiyah didn’t hold back. Watch the video above to hear the tea. She also spoke on how people are comparing her to Laverne Cox.

“Why does there always have to be a comparison?” she asked.

She went on to say more and the class she gives is the reason why so many people love her already and I’m sure one of the reasons Mr. Daniels cast her in the new series.

Amiyah Scott can be seen every Wednesday evening at 9/8c on FOX so be sure to watch. Give her the love she showed to EURweb. Start by viewing video above.

About our associate: LaCora Stephens is a journalist, talk show host and editor. Contact her at www.LaCoraStephens.com.