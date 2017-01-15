*Former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley wants no part of Trump’s America, and that includes not lending his fashion expertise to the new first lady, Melania Trump.

Many designers share Talley’s attitude, like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet. who all outright refuse to dress Mrs. Trump, while others like Tommy Hilfiger would welcome the opportunity.

Talley accompanied Melania to Paris in search of a wedding dress, and they decided on Dior. He was a guest at her 2005 ceremony to Donald Trump. Now, he would prefer to distance himself from Trump’s political circus.

“You make the choice to be in Trumpland or you make the choice to eject yourself from the horror of Trumpland. I’ve made my choice not to be part of Trumpland,” Tally told the New York Times.

In related news, Talladega College’s Marching Tornadoes will play President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20. The HBCU was reportedly already booked to play the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue before the Inauguration.

Meanwhile, Trump’s camp continues to deny reports that they’re having trouble booking acts and A-listers for the Inauguration festivities, per The Grio.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Sara Armstrong.

She added that Talladega College’s marching band will “be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”

The announcement that the liberal arts college will perform for the president-elect comes as historically black schools including Howard University, which marched in President Barack Obama’s first inaugural parade, said they did not apply to march at Trump’s inauguration.