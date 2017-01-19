*BET has released a first clip from its new HBCU-set drama series “The Quad,” premiering Jan 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

The series follows the ambitious yet secretive life of newly-hired Georgia A&M president Dr. Eva Fletcher, her administration, and the entering freshman class.

The staple of Georgia A&M is their prestigious marching band led by their charismatic yet ruthless leader, Art Diamond (Ruben Santiago-Hudson). Art’s power and influence proves a challenge to Eva but she manages to find strong allies in Ella Grace, Dean of the history department, and football coach, Eugene Hardwick.

In the clip, Dr. Fletcher (played by Anika Noni Rose) is beginning to see the power struggles she must overcome to get the university back to the top of its ranks. She has to prove herself and in the clip, she’s not taking anyone’s shade, including that of Art Diamond.

Watch below: