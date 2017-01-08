*Sereno was so close to his human that he broke down at the funeral. Wagner Lima, 34, died after a motorcycle crash in Paraiba Brazil and according to Inside Edition, who picked up the story, the horse, seeming to know his human was inside the coffin, laid his head on it and “whimpered during the procession to the cemetery.”

Thankfully, Sereno will not be left on his own. Wagner’s brother has promised to care for the animal.

This video will prove beyond the shadow of any doubt that our animals feel the same sense of loss that we humans do.

Watch the video at EURThisNthat. Bring a tissue, you will be moved.